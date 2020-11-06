Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is in awe of the aura around games in the Premier League and feels the increased media attention sets it apart from the Championship.

The Yorkshire-based club are currently playing in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years and the difference between the top flight and the Championship is evident to Cooper.

Reflecting on what he has found to be different in the two leagues, the Scotland international explained that there is more media attention on the teams and the players.

The Leeds captain is in awe of the aura around the matches in the Premier League and described the atmosphere as mental, especially with the league attracting international media.

Cooper, who is delighted how his team have fared so far, also stressed the quality of the players and the teams in the top flight, and emphasised the need for the Whites to have their foot on the gas at all times.

“I’d definitely say there is more media attention“, Cooper said on LUTV.

“The aura around every single game, as opposed to maybe a few in the Championship, is mental.

“Obviously with the international broadcasters and everybody who is involved, that is a lot different.

“Obviously, the quality of the teams and the players you are coming up against, you can’t switch off for a second.

“And you’ve got to be thinking about your job every second of every game.

“The quality of the players is different class but the boys have taken well to it and we’ve gained confidence from some good results and we’ve got to keep that confidence there.

“We’ve got to play with no fear, play with a freedom and go put our stamp on the games and more times than not, we have done that.”

The Whites were thrashed 4-1 at home by Leicester City on Monday, and Cooper is hoping the result is a one off.

“Hopefully Leicester [game] is a blip and we can go and get a positive result at the weekend.“

Leeds have made a decent start to their Premier League campaign, winning three and drawing one of their seven games so far.