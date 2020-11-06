West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted that he has changed his mind over voting against making five substitutes available in the league following injury concerns in the Irons squad, as well as other teams.

The 2020/21 campaign commenced following a comparatively short summer break and clubs have been struggling with injury concerns for their players.

West Ham, like many other Premier League sides, have had to deal with issues to key players this term, including Michail Antonio, Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell.

Hammers manager Moyes has previously been vocal against permitting making five substitutes in league games, insisting that the rule favours the bigger teams.

However, the Irons boss has now admitted that he has changed his mind over voting against the rule as he is concerned with injury concerns and player welfare.

“I made the point after the game on Saturday that we felt five subs were always suiting the clubs that have bigger squads“, Moyes told a press conference.

“I recommended to our board to vote for three subs and not more but I have to say my mind has changed now because of player welfare.

“I didn’t expect so many injuries.“

Moyes will be hoping that his players can avoid injury setbacks with West Ham set to enter a busy set of fixtures following the international break.