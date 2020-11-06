Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has insisted that the Whites need to keep Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha quiet to churn out a positive result with the both teams set to face each other at Selhurst Park at the weekend in the Premier League.

Zaha has been the man in form for Crystal Palace since the current season kicked off and has found the back of net five times in his seven Premier League outings.

The 27-year-old has so far played every single minute of top flight football for the Eagles and is again expected to lead the capital club’s attacking line when they host Leeds at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Parker insists Leeds’ backline need to keep Zaha quiet to churn out a positive result from the showdown in the capital with the Englishman highlighting the right flank where the Ivorian plays as a key area for the Whites defence to keep a close eye on.

The Eagles’ talismanic winger thrives in 1v1 situations according to Parker, but the 32-year-old has backed Whites right-back Luke Ayling and centre-back Robin Koch to keep Zaha at bay as both defenders are players who excel in individual defensive scenarios in the ex-Leeds star’s opinion.

“As I mentioned, the right side of our defence has to be alert, has to be key because Zaha would like the fact that we go one for one all over the pitch”, Parker told LUTV.

“He likes his 1v1 duels, but in terms of Ayling and Robin Koch, we are very good at 1v1 defending.

“So, it is kind of a throwback to win your battles, winning the individual battles but also having that cover [on the right side], like to see with our team having that kind of man over, so the man over will be key on Saturday.

“So, for us to go down to Selhurst Park, get the victory, get the three points, keeping Zaha quiet is an absolute must.”

Both teams will be desperate to get back into the win column on Saturday as Leeds travel to Selhurst Park after losing 4-1 to Leicester City on Monday while the hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Wolves in their last league outing.