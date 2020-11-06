Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that he is not at all surprised by the stunning start Liverpool new boy Diogo Jota has made to his Reds career.

Jota arrived on Merseyside over the summer as Jurgen Klopp snapped up the former Wolves man to add to his attacking arsenal at Anfield.

And the winger has hit the ground running since joining the Reds, having scored seven goals in ten outings in all competitions for his new team.

However, Jota’s previous boss Nuno is not at all surprised by the way the Portuguese has taken to life at Liverpool as the Wolves boss insists that he has always been aware of Jota’s huge footballing potential on the pitch.

Nuno expressed his delight in seeing his old charge flourish at Liverpool with the 46-year-old acknowledging Jota’s determination and work ethic to succeed at the highest level.

“I’m really happy for Diogo”, Nuno told a press conference.

“We worked together for four seasons.

“It’s not a surprise [to see his form] because Diogo loves the game.

“He’s a player that’s committed every day and lives for football.

“It’s a joy to see him smile.”

Jota will hope to earn Klopp’s trust again and clock up more minutes with the Reds set to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.