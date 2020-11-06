Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes that veteran midfielder Steven Davis is possibly in his best run of form since he has been able to work with him and has lauded him for his consistency.

The 35-year-old has been an integral member of Gerrard’s side this season, featuring in eleven of the side’s 13 league matches, as well as making two Europa League appearances.

Gerrard, while heaping praise on the former Southampton man, admits that he was fearful about the shape Davis would be in after the unscheduled break earlier this year simply because of his age.

However, Gerrard insists that Davis worked hard over the break and made sure he reported back at the club in top shape, something which has helped him churn out quality displays.

“Steven is in good form and I think he has been since we returned from lockdown”, Gerrard said at a press conference.

“You always wonder when players of that age, after they have such a long break off with a lockdown, what are they going to be like when they return.

“But with his professionalism and his attitude and his application, he came back in unbelievable shape and he’s built on that.

“I think that’s shown in his performances.

“He is really, really consistent at the moment and arguably in the best form since we’ve been working together.”

Gerrard currently has Rangers sitting top of the Scottish Premiership with 35 points from 13 games and will hope Davis can prove to be an experienced and calm head as the season progresses.