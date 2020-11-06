Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson has vowed that he is willing to give his all to earn a spot in Steve Bruce’s senior squad at St. James’ Park.

Anderson has pledged his long-term future to his boyhood club by putting pen to paper on a new contract at St.James’ Park.

The 18-year-old has been training with Bruce’s senior squad in recent weeks and earned a place on the bench in the Magpies’ EFL Cup tie at Newport County in September.

And the highly rated midfielder vowed that he is focused on gaining Bruce’s trust by improving his game, as the teenager has set his heart on rising through the ranks at the club and earning a spot in Newcastle’s first-team.

Asked what he hopes to achieve by the time his new contract expires, Anderson told Newcastle’s official site: “To be in the first team – to be in the starting eleven, really,”.

“If I keep on doing the right things, hopefully I can get that.”

Anderson, who is currently enjoying his football with the Under-23s side, is determined to maintain his attacking sharpness as he continues to produce the goods on the pitch for his team.

“I like to dribble and make good passes and try to get into the box and score.

“I feel like I’m scoring quite a few goals at the minute, which is quite important.”

The youngster made his debut for Chris Hogg’s side in September 2019 and has been a fixture in the second-string set-up in Tyneside ever since his bow.