Ex-Leeds United star Ben Parker is of the view that the Whites should target Crystal Palace’s backline in their upcoming Premier League clash, as he believes the Eagles defence is fragile at the moment.

The Whites are on the road again in the top flight and are set to travel to the capital to square off against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Eagles’ backline have not settled in this season and have only managed to register a single clean sheet in their seven Premier League games so far.

And Parker feels Leeds have the firepower to target and exploit Crystal Palace’s defensive woes when the London outfit host the Whites at Selhurst Park.

Leeds have managed to perform better away from home so far this season, according to Parker, and the former Whites star is confident Marcelo Bielsa’s frontline have the quality to trouble their hosts on Saturday evening.

“Every time you think of Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson, you always kind of renown them for their defensive attributes in terms of defending set pieces, throwing your bodies on the line”, Parker told LUTV.

“The last couple of games with Gary Cahill not being at the heart of that defence, they have looked a bit fragile, players are trying to come in, fill the gaps.

“I know Nathaniel Clyne they have only signed on a short-term deal; he came in at right-back in the last game against Wolves.

“So, there has been a chop and change in the backline, so it is definitely an area for us to exploit.

“Because if we look at our performances, in particular away from home, we are really a threat going forward.

“And we know about the ground we kind of cover, distances, space, the bodies we commit forward as well.”

Two of Leeds three wins so far have come away from home in the league and the Whites will bank on their away form once again to leave London with a positive result.