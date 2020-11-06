Fulham star Bobby Decordova-Reid is wary of the threat posed by the Cottagers’ upcoming opponents West Ham United, but insists that his side are heading to the London Stadium full of confidence.

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to build on their first league win of the season against West Brom last weekend when they visit West Ham on Saturday.

Having added their first three points on the board against the Baggies, Decordova-Reid feels Fulham are confident going into their game at the London Stadium.

Although confident, the 27-year-old forward, who scored against West Brom, is wary of the threat posed by the Hammers, who he admitted are a good team.

However, despite West Ham posing a difficult challenge, Decordova-Reid insisted that Fulham have their eyes on set on coming away from the London Stadium with the three points.

“They’re a good team“, Decordova-Reid was quoted as saying by Fulham’s official site.

“We know their dangers and we’ve got to be solid as a unit away from home and try and nick something.

“We’ve got confidence going into the game so who knows.

“We’re going to give it a good go and try and get the three points.“

While Fulham will be looking to build on their first league win of the season, West Ham go into the game on the back of a three-game winless run.