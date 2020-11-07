Tam McManus thinks if Celtic want to make a change and part ways with Neil Lennon then they have no time to waste.

Lennon has come under more pressure at Celtic after his side suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at home to a much-weakened Sparta Prague side in the Europa League on Thursday night.

With Celtic already nine points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, albeit with games in hand, questions are being asked about whether the Northern Irishman could lose his job.

McManus thinks Celtic could need to pull the trigger on Lennon if they drop points against Motherwell.

He insisted that if Celtic need to change the manager now is time to do it as Rangers are still very much within their reach in the title race.

McManus stressed that there is no point in making a change if Rangers race ahead to a far bigger lead at the top.

The former Scottish Premiership star said on PLZ Soccer: “There are hundreds of good managers who are out of job who would jump at the chance to come in and try and secure Celtic ten-in-a-row.

“They would be legends.

“I understand there would be pressure, but I think if Celtic are thinking about changing the manager, they have to do it now.

“They have to do it on Sunday if Celtic drop points.

“They can’t wait until Rangers go 10 or 15 points clear and then sack the manager as that’s pointless.

“They have got to do it now when they still got a chance.”

Celtic have won their last six meetings with Motherwell and the Bhoys will start as strong favourites to claim all three points on Sunday.