Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that Crystal Palace deserved to beat the Whites at Selhurst Park, after his side lost 4-1, but feels the final scoreline was not kind.

The Yorkshire giants suffered their second straight 4-1 defeat when they lost to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The two teams went into the break with Palace ahead 3-1 and the Eagles added gloss to the scoreline in the second half from a Jordan Ayew goal in the 70th minute.

The Leeds boss has no complaints with the result, indicating that Crystal Palace very much deserved to win on the day.

But Bielsa insisted that the scoreline was not fair as Crystal Palace found most of their goals when Leeds were the team who looked in the ascendency.

Bielsa was quoted as saying by Leeds Live: “The result is fair. The difference is exaggerated.

“The goals Palace scored arrived when we deserved to score.”

The Leeds boss also stressed that the performance was very different to what they produced in their 4-1 defeat at home to Leicester.

“The performance in the last game was not satisfactory. It left a lot of space for criticism.

“This game has other characteristics, collectively and individually.”

Bielsa will now have the international break to mull over what has gone wrong for his side over their last two games.