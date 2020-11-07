Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has lashed out at the new offside law after VAR ruled out a goal from him in his side’s 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Bamford netted the only goal of the game for Leeds in the first half, but the result could have been different had his first goal not been ruled out.

The goal would have put Leeds on level terms when Crystal Palace were just 1-0 ahead, but VAR ruled it out as Bamford’s arm was adjudicated to be in an offside position.

The Leeds striker is not happy and insisted that the rule makes little sense as players do not use their arms to score goals.

He insisted that it is a stupid rule and makes no sense to either the players or the referees.

The Leeds striker told the BBC: “I don’t understand the rule. You can’t score with your arm. It doesn’t make sense.

“It’s happened with me today but I’ve seen it on numerous occasions. It’s ruining football. You want to see goals.

“To have it ruled out for something like that is daft.

“Even the referee couldn’t make sense of it.

“When the players and the officials can’t make sense of it… does it make sense?”

The marginal offside calls being taken by VAR have infuriated many across the game since video refereeing technology was introduced into football.

Leeds now head into the international break and will have to wait for a chance to bounce back.