Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has revealed that he is hugely happy with how summer signing Oli Hawkins is performing and thinks that he will add goals to his game.

The 28-year-old will be in action against his former club Portsmouth on Saturday as Ipswich look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss against Sunderland to ensure progress in the FA Cup.

Though Hawkins has so far managed just one goal for Lambert’s side in seven league appearances, the manager feels that there is more to the striker’s game than just scoring goals.

Lambert, who believes that Hawkins brings something different to his side, is pleased with how the 28-year-old has been playing for Ipswich.

“He brings people into the team and adds a different dimension so I’m absolutely delighted how he’s playing”, Lambert was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

“Hopefully the goals will come but his general hold-up play has been terrific.”

The Ipswich boss feels that Hawkins is often underestimated due to his height and admits he was left with a positive impression of him when he saw him in action a few years ago.

“I knew he was a handful when I saw him a few years ago but some people have maybe been a little naive in thinking he’s only going to be good in the air because of his height.

“But he’s actually really good with his feet.

“I’m really happy with him.”

Ipswich have won their last five home games on the spin and Lambert will want to see that run extended against Portsmouth this afternoon.