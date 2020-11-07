Former Crystal Palace supremo Simon Jordan has hit out at Leeds United fans who were critical of him following the Eagles’ 4-1 drubbing of the Whites.

Leeds headed to Selhurst Park looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss at the hands of Leicester City, but poor defending saw the Whites continue to ship goals.

Crystal Palace were 3-1 up by half time, with Patrick Bamford scoring Leeds’ goal, while Jordan Ayew then capped off a good victory for the hosts.

To all #lufc fans that piled in because I dared make the observation below ….#CRYLEE …… ooops 4-1 or more to the point …. in ur face 💩🤡 https://t.co/dmmA6U4KnP — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) November 7, 2020

Former Eagles supremo Jordan criticised Leeds following their loss against Leicester and has now been quick to hit out at Whites supporters who took issue with him following Palace’s win.

Jordan wrote on Twitter: “To all Leeds United fans that piled in because I dared make the observation below [about Leeds not being very good after the Leicester loss]….oops 4-1 or more to the point, in your face.”

Roy Hodgson’s side had only found the back of the net eight times in seven league games prior to their meeting with Leeds, but have now pushed up to 12 goals scored and sit in sixth in the Premier League table.

Leeds meanwhile have slumped down to 14th in the league table and have let in 17 goals in their eight league games.

Marcelo Bielsa will try to pick his men up for the visit of Arsenal after the international break, while then Leeds have a trips to Everton and Chelsea on the agenda as the Premier League throws up a tough schedule for the new boys.