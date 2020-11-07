Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford believes the international break has come at the right time for his side as they reflect on their start to the Premier League season.

Following a positive start to life in the Premier League, Leeds have hit a roadblock and have just veered off the tracks over the last week.

They have lost back-to-back games with the same scoreline of 4-1, at home to Leicester on Monday and away at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bamford believes Leeds were better at Selhurst Park compared to their performance against Leicester at home, but insisted that they were still a little sloppy and were not at their best.

Leeds are 14th in the table on 10 points and Bamford believes that it has been a solid start in the top flight but conceded that the international break has arrived at the right time of the season for his side.

Bamford told the BBC: “Today the performance was better than against Leicester.

“Palace had a good game plan and we were a bit sloppy. We didn’t move the ball quick enough.

“International break has come at the right time.

“You can look back at the first eight games and think it’s been a solid start.

“We always go into a game thinking we’re going to win.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work out.

“I can imagine it’s enjoyable watching Leeds.

“It’s enjoyable to play for them but it’s frustrating when you don’t get the win.”

Leeds will return from the international break with a big game when they host Arsenal at Elland Road on 22nd October.