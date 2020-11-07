Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes that Pascal Struijk is slower at reacting to second balls than Kalvin Phillips, which hurts the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa favourite Phillips is currently sidelined through injury and the Argentine tactician has looked to fill the gap by drafting in Dutch youngster Struijk.

Struijk slotted into Phillips’ role at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Saturday as Leeds slipped to their second consecutive 4-1 defeat.

The Dutchman clocked 71 minutes in the capital before being replaced by Tyler Roberts as Leeds chased goals in a bid to save the game.

Whelan has indicated that Leeds are badly missing Phillips, with Struijk much slower to react to second balls and as a result the Whites are losing out.

“I was watching Struijk in that midfield area. His reactions to second balls aren’t as quick as Kalvin Phillips'”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“When he reacts and he goes to go and win that ball, he is probably a second slower that what Kalvin would [be].

“By that time the player has got it, rolled him and he’s gone, and he’s out of the game”, he added.

Struijk has now clocked a total of four appearances in the Premier League so far this season, picking up one yellow card in the process.