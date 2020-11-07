Fixture: Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash this evening.

Frank Lampard’s men eased to a 3-0 win over Rennes in the Champions League in midweek and have now won their last three games on the spin, scoring ten goals and not conceding any.

However, the last time Chelsea met Sheffield United they suffered a 3-0 loss at Bramall Lane, while the last meeting between the two clubs at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2.

Lampard is without winger Christian Pulisic, who has a hamstring injury, while Kai Havertz is self isolating.

In goal Chelsea have Edouard Mendy, while at the back Lampard picks Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma as his central defensive pairing. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are full-backs.

Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech look to create for Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner.

If the Chelsea manager wants to change things he has options on the bench, including Olivier Giroud and Jorginho.

Chelsea Team vs Sheffield United

Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud