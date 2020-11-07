Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash later today at Goodison Park.

With speculation surrounding his future at the club swirling, Solskjaer needs his team to produce a performance and a result at Everton in the afternoon.

Marcus Rashford will lead the line for Manchester United on Merseyside, with Anthony Martial also returning to the side after serving a three-game suspension.

Bruno Fernandes will play in the attacking midfield role and Fred and Scott McTominay will look to provide more solidity from the middle of the park.

Victor Lindelof has returned to the starting eleven after shaking off a back problem and he will partner club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of Manchester United’s defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are full-backs.

Solskjaer has blockbuster options in reserve with Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani on the bench.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Martial, Mata, Rashford

Substitutes: Henderson, Tuanzebe, James, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani