Former Newcastle United hitman Les Ferdinand feels the ability to get into goalscoring positions is what sets Callum Wilson apart from recent Magpies strikers.

Wilson, who moved to St. James’ Park from Bournemouth for around £20m, took his league scoring tally to six goals with a brace against Everton at the start of the month.

The England international has found the back of the net in four of his eight league games this term and ex-Newcastle star Ferdinand is impressed with the striker’s hunger for goals.

Ferdinand is of the view that Wilson’s ability and desire to get into goalscoring positions sets him apart from the other strikers Newcastle have had in the recent past.

The former Newcastle centre-forward went on to explain that Wilson is a natural goalscorer as he tries to get as close to the goal as possible in an attempt to score.

“To be a natural goalscorer, you have to love scoring goals, to thrive off it“, Ferdinand told The Athletic.

“Somehow or someway, you’ll find your way into positions that you know give you a chance of scoring from.

“That’s what Callum Wilson does.

“That’s why he’s different to the other strikers Newcastle have had recently.

“You either have it innately, or you don’t.

“When I see a centre-forward, or a so-called centre-forward, outside of the box, not eager to get into the area, that tells me they’re not a natural goalscorer.

“Nine times out of 10, the best chance a striker has of scoring is from being as close to the goal as possible.

“Callum realises that; he wants to score goals.”

Newcastle are next in action after the international break against Chelsea at St James’ Park and Wilson will hope to grab further goals to down the Blues.