Lyon director of football Vincent Ponsot has claimed that the decision to reject an offer from Arsenal for Houssem Aouar was taken in tandem the player’s representatives.

The French midfielder was a top target for Arsenal during the last transfer window and the player was also keen on taking the next big step in his career.

Arsenal held talks with Lyon over a deal, but their offer for the midfielder was deemed too low and was rejected out of hand by the French giants.

The Gunners never made an improved offer and Aouar made the decision to stay at Lyon for at least one more season.

Ponsot claimed that there were at least three big clubs who made concrete approaches for Aouar during the last transfer window.

He insisted that Arsenal’s bid was well-below Aouar’s market value and following talks with the player’s entourage, the decision was taken to rebuff the bid from the Gunners.

Ponsot told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We had three big clubs for him.

“The first was more for next season.

“The second was linked to the departure of a player, and with this club, we couldn’t come to an understanding.

“The third club were Arsenal, who made a lower than market offer.

“We talked about it with the player’s entourage, and we made the decision together to say no.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to rekindle their interest in Aouar in January or next summer.