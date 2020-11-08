Tam McManus has insisted that the Celtic supporters will not tolerate the Scottish champions dropping points at Motherwell this afternoon.

Celtic are already nine points behind league leaders Rangers in the standings, but they have got two games in hand.

Rangers though have looked the form team in Scotland and Celtic have been riddled with inconsistent performances and results both in domestic football and in Europe.

They suffered a humiliating home defeat at home to Sparta Prague on Thursday night, but McManus feels that while the manner of the loss might concern the Celtic fans, they really do not care about the Europa League this season as the goal is to win an historic tenth league title in a row.

He believes the Celtic fans would tolerate defeats in Europe, but conceded that Neil Lennon will come under pressure from the supporters if they drop more league points at Motherwell.

The former Scottish Premiership star said on PLZ Soccer: “I don’t think the Celtic supporters are too fussed about the Europa League.

“Celtic are never going to win the Europa League, no chance, so the main thing for Celtic and the supporters this season is winning ten-in-a-row.

“I think they would stomach getting beaten in the Europa League, not humiliated like last night, but getting beaten in close games.

“But I think in terms of the weekend, they won’t stomach dropping points any points to Motherwell.

“I think if Celtic drop anything or draw the game or god forbid for them, get beaten, I think there are going to be serious questions asked of Neil Lennon.”

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been linked with replacing Lennon at Celtic.