Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted his side are not paying attention to their rivals in the Premier League, amid growing talk that Spurs are title contenders.

Spurs briefly moved to the top of the Premier League on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Harry Kane popped up with Spurs’ goal just two minutes from time as Mourinho’s men continued their impressive form and further added to talk that they are title contenders.

Mourinho thinks that Tottenham could win the title in a number of European leagues, but insists the Premier League is a different animal given how competitive it is.

The Portuguese tactician is keen for his men to block out their rivals in the league and simply focus on what they do on a game by game basis.

“When a team is champion or plays for the title, there is always a direct relation to your direct opponents”, Mourinho told his post-match press conference.

“I would say that this team could be champion in many European countries.

“The Premier League is the most difficult one to be, because in the Premier League you can do a good season, can have lots of points, but in the end… Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal.

“So you can have a good season and not be champion. So what can we do? We go match after match. We try to win, we don’t care about the others.”

Mourinho’s men will undergo an examination of their title credentials after the international break when they play host to last season’s runners-up Manchester City.

The Portuguese will now hope his players stay healthy over the international break.