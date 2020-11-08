Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal, who is on loan at Besiktas, has backed Foxes new boy Cengiz Under to do well at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ men signed Turkey international Under from Serie A outfit Roma on a season-long loan in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old has provided two assists from his three top flight appearances so far and has also played three games in the Europa League for the Foxes.

Ghezzal, who is on loan at Besiktas in Under’s homeland Turkey, is confident that the winger has the skills to do well for Rodgers’ side.

Having known Under from his time at Fiorentina last season, the Algerian is hopeful things go as planned for the Leicester new boy and feels Caglar Soyuncu will help him settle at the club.

“We met on the day I came here“, Ghezzal was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.

“I also knew him while I was playing in Italy.

“I hope everything goes the way he wants.

“I’m trying to watch the matches.

“He is a very strong, technical and fast player. I believe he will do well.

“Caglar Soyuncu will also help him [settle] at Leicester City.“

Although Under’s loan contract with Leicester runs out at the end of the season, the Foxes have the option to make the move permanent next summer.