Fixture: Rangers vs Hamilton Academical

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Hamilton to Ibrox this afternoon for a Scottish Premiership clash.

Steven Gerrard has seen his men develop a commanding lead at the top of the league table and will be keen that they do not slip up against Hamilton today.

The Gers beat Hamilton 2-0 away from home in August, thanks to goals from Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier.

For this afternoon’s fixture, Rangers have Jon McLaughlin between the sticks, while Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs.

Connor Goldson slots alongside Leon Balogun to form Rangers’ centre-back pairing, while in midfield Gerrard opts for Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield. Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Jermain Defoe.

If the Rangers manager needs to shake things up during the game he can look to his bench, where options available include Alfredo Morelos and Bongani Zungu.

Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Roofe, Defoe

Substitutes: McGregor, Bassey, Helander, Hagi, Kamara, Zungu, Barker, Morelos, Itten