Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel has insisted that Neil Lennon needs to sort his Celtic defence out soon.

Celtic returned to winning ways on Sunday when they thrashed Motherwell 4-1 at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership to ease the pressure on Lennon’s shoulders.

Big questions have been asked of Celtic’s defence so far this season and Lennon left Shane Duffy out of the starting eleven at Motherwell.

Dalziel feels there is confidence still within the ranks at Celtic, but believes that Lennon still has defensive issues he must resolve, and quickly.

“I still think there is plenty of confidence in Celtic because of the players that they have got”, Dalziel said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“I’m all for Neil Lennon staying but he has to get his back five sorted out.

“And he has got to do it quickly because if he goes in to December/January and we’re still having the same conversations, it will be too late for him.”

Celtic now have the international break before they return to action with a Scottish Premiership trip to Hibernian, a fixture which is then followed by a trip to the Czech Republic to face Sparta Prague.