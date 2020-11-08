Former Scotland star Mark Wilson believes that Rangers are a team transformed and have the perfect mix of quality of player and confidence at present.

The Gers tore Hamilton to pieces at Ibrox on Sunday, running out 8-0 winners in the Scottish Premiership fixture and underlining their title credentials in what is a pivotal season.

Rangers boast a nine point lead over Celtic at the top of the table, although the Bhoys do still have two games in hand, giving them hope of closing the gap.

Wilson believes Rangers are at the top of their game and are a side transformed from the outfit that lost steam in the second half of last season.

“Quality of player is one thing, but mentality and confidence is another”, Wilson explained on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.

“Rangers are in the right place with everything, quality of player, confidence, the way they are feeling about themselves, even wee bits of luck falling for them as well.

“Everything is going right for Rangers at the minute and it is just remarkable how much things change in six, seven months.”

As well as being in superb form in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are also well placed in their Europa League group, where they are level on points with Benfica and four points clear of third placed Lech Poznan.