Rangers starlet Nicky Hogarth believes that his loan spell at Stirling Albion last season has given him experience, which he is now trying to pass on to the young players at the academy.

The 19-year-old was sent out on loan to League Two for the second half of last season where he gathered first-team experience by featuring in nine games before the season came to an end.

Now that he is back and taking part in Rangers B team’s games, the youngster insists that he has that bit of additional experience which he can pass on to his team-mates.

Hogarth insists that though he is used to being a youth player himself, he is enjoying his new responsibility to pass on the new experience to the academy players.

“My loan has given me a bit of experience that I can pass on to the younger lads in front of me and just help them through the game and they can help the other boys around them”, Hogarth told his club’s official site.

“It is new for me, I’m used to being one of the younger ones when I have been on loan.

“But it is something I am trying to take in my stride and pass on the experience that I have had and bring it into these games.”

Hogarth featured for Rangers’ B team in their match against Queen’s Park on Monday, a match which ended 0-0.