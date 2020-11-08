Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Fir Park this afternoon.

Pressure is growing on Celtic boss Neil Lennon with three defeats and two draws across the Bhoys’ last six games in all competitions.

Lennon will be looking for Celtic to pick up three points this afternoon and they play a Motherwell outfit who have won their last two games on the spin, beating Ross County and Livingston.

Celtic have won on their last two visits to Motherwell, scoring nine goals and conceding two.

Lennon has Scott Bain in goal, while Kristoffer Ajer and Nir Bitton are the centre-back pairing. Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt slot into the full-back roles.

Further up the pitch the Celtic manager selects Scott Brown to boss midfield, while Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic also play. Ryan Christie will look to support Mohamed Elyounoussi and Albian Ajeti.

If the Celtic boss needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Shane Duffy and Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Bain, Frimpong, Ajer, Bitton, Laxalt, Brown, Rogic, Christie, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Ajeti

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Duffy, Griffiths, Klimala, Turnbull, Ntcham, Edouard, Elhamed