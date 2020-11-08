Tam McManus has lauded Neil Lennon for his man-management of Mohamed Elyounoussi following Celtic’s 4-1 win at Motherwell.

Elyounoussi came in for criticism when he was spotted using his mobile phone after being brought off in Celtic’s 4-1 defeat in the Europa League at the hands of Sparta Prague.

Lennon started Elyounoussi at Fir Park and the Southampton loanee did not disappoint, scoring a hat-trick as his side crushed Motherwell 4-1.

McManus thinks that Lennon showed superb management skills in starting Elyounoussi and pushing him to prove a point after the criticism which was directed his way.

He wrote on Twitter: “Fair play to Neil Lennon for playing Elyounoussi very good management.

“Really easy to take the huff and drop him after being on his phone. Many would have.

“But he knew the player had a point to prove to him/his teammates and the fans.

“He repaid the faith the manager had in him”, McManus added.

Celtic must now wait until after the international break for their next game, which is a Scottish Premiership trip to Hibernian.