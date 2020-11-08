Noel Whelan believes that there has been a rift between Pablo Hernandez and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Eyebrows were raised when Bielsa opted to leave the influential Spaniard out of the matchday squad for Leeds’ clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Leeds slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Roy Hodgson’s men in the capital and after the match Bielsa was asked why he had not chosen to include Hernandez.

The Argentine tactician explained that he felt there were other players more suited to the game, but Whelan thinks that he answer suggests a falling out between himself and Hernandez, probably related to the Leicester City game last Monday.

Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “That to me [Bielsa’s comments] suggest to me that there has been a little bit of a disagreement between player and manager.

“The only reason why you would ever leave out somebody who has been a key figure in this Leeds United set-up, from the moment he walked in, suggests to me there has been a rift.

“And it’s after the incident the other night when he was taken off against Leicester, threw his armband on the floor and showed a little bit of petulance.

“Maybe something has carried on after that as well.”

All eyes will be on whether Hernandez returns to the Leeds matchday squad after the international break when the Whites are due to face Arsenal.