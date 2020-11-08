Andy Gray believes that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will be concerned about the amount of goals his side are shipping in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants have conceded 17 goals in just eight Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record in the division.

They have now suffered consecutive 4-1 defeats, the latest coming at Selhurst Park against a Crystal Palace side who have struggled to score goals over the last 12 months.

Gray does not think that Leeds will be relegated this season, however he does think Bielsa will be concerned about the state of his defence.

“Leeds have struggled against teams that know how to defend against them, defend deep and organised”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS.

“I’m not worried about them, but, and there’s always a but when a team come up, conceding goals must be a worry for Bielsa; the worst defence in the league now, this early.”

Leeds have now lost three of their last four league games and have a tough set of games coming up.

The Whites host Arsenal following the international break before then taking trips to Everton and Chelsea.

David Moyes’ West Ham provide the opposition on 12th December, while Newcastle United and Manchester United take the Whites through to Boxing Day.