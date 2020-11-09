Former Scotland international Mark Wilson believes the confidence that the Rangers players are showing at present is incredible and is of the view that the fans fully believe they can blow teams away domestically.

Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season having won twelve out of their 14 league games so far, while drawing the other two.

Steven Gerrard’s men tapped into their well of attacking potential on Sunday when they put Hamilton Academical to the sword with an 8-0 mauling at Ibrox in the top flight.

Wilson lauded the Gers for their ruthless onslaught on the visitors while highlighting the confidence and self-belief that continue to propel Gerrard’s squad forward in the league this season.

The 36-year-old stressed that every player in the Rangers squad, from the starting eleven to the support cast, are able to gel effortlessly with each other to fuel the collective effort of the team, with the Ibrox camp revelling in a mentality to dominate their opposition on any given day.

“The belief in the Rangers supporters now is that high and they expect performances like that [against Hamilton] and they believe that they can blow most teams away domestically of that standard”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.

“And that is a big word, the belief that is oozing out of these Rangers players, any one of them that takes the pitch, is incredible.

“The confidence they have in each other, it must be so pleasing for Steven Gerrard to see it gel together.”

Rangers, who are also joint top of their group in the Europa League this season, will be back in action on 22nd November when they welcome Aberdeen to Glasgow in the top flight following the international break.