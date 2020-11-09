Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan feels the Whites should focus on cutting out individual errors rather than changing their playing style following heavy defeats to Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

The Yorkshire-based club made a positive start to their Premier League campaign, winning two of their first three games, but have struggled in recent weeks.

Leeds have managed just one victory in their last five league games, during which they have suffered 4-1 defeats at the hands of Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Ex-Whites star Whelan feels individual errors are proving costly and has urged Marcelo Bielsa’s side to focus on cutting out such mistakes, especially when defending.

Whelan believes there is no need for Leeds to change their playing style, having been impressed with their performances at the start of the season.

“I think we’re about right [with our place in the league] at the minute, I really do“, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Selhurst Park loss.

“I think we started off setting the Premier League on fire, everyone was falling in love with the way we play.

“At the minute individual errors are costing us.

“We won’t change the style of play. I don’t want us to change the style of play.

“We need to cut out these errors and be a bit more defensively clued in from set pieces, from when we lose the ball.

“Beforehand we used to be very good at getting back and men behind the ball, even when we were attacking.

“At the minute we’re looking a little bit leggy.“

Leeds currently sit 15th in the table with 10 points, having won three and drawn one of their eight games so far, and are just six points behind fourth-placed Southampton.