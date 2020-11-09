Everton defender Mason Holgate has insisted that it is down to the senior players in the Toffees dressing room to take on more responsibility and show what the club are all about during difficult times.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men started the current Premier League campaign in blistering form having bagged 13 points from their opening five league matches.

But the Toffees have struggled to build upon their strong start after registering a third consecutive loss in the top flight on Saturday, with their latest defeat coming against Manchester United with a 3-1 scoreline at Goodison Park.

Holgate has called on his fellow senior players in the Everton squad to take more responsibility and lead the Toffees to show their team spirit during a difficult spell at Goodison Park.

The centre-back stressed that every player wearing the Everton shirt needs to step up and help the Merseyside outfit get their season back on track.

“We all have to play our parts”, Holgate told Everton TV.

“People like me and Seamus Coleman have been here a long time, so it is down to us to show what this club is about and show that fight.

“We need to step up as a team.

“It is three games, they are gone now, there is nothing we can do about them.

“We have to put it right going forward.”

Everton will look to reset during the ongoing international break and will be keen to resume their league campaign with added vigour when they travel to Fulham on 21st November.