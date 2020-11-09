Former Celtic manager John Barnes feels the criticism defender Shane Duffy has been facing is unfair and expects the Brighton & Hove Albion loan star to play a key role in the Bhoys’ campaign.

Duffy has been handed regular game time in the Celtic side since arriving at Parkhead from Premier League side Brighton on a season-long loan deal in the transfer window.

However, the centre-half has been in the firing line following the Hoops’ recent poor run of form, which has seen them win just two of their last seven games.

Former Celtic manager Barnes feels the criticism of Duffy is unfair and pointed out how it is easy to blame a new player when things are going wrong.

Barnes is of the view that the Brighton loanee has fared well for the club so far and has backed him to play a key role in Neil Lennon’s team once they find consistency.

“Duffy’s loan move from Brighton came with plenty of excitement and rightly so“, Barnes was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“I don’t think he’s had a hard time adapting, or adjusting, to the club; he’s played well.

“He’s joined a team that have lost a number of matches, and that’s never fun, and it’s easy to blame the ’new boy’.

“It’s strange times just now and you also play without any crowd, which is starting to impact the players more and more.

“But Shane Duffy is a good player so once Celtic find that much needed consistency, I think he’ll play an important role this season.”

Duffy has made 13 appearances for Celtic across all competitions, scoring two goals and helping the Bhoys to eight wins.