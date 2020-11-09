Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has admitted that he was impressed with what he saw from the Gers’ new signing Bongani Zungu against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Rangers crushed Hamilton 8-0 at Ibrox and Steven Gerrard introduced Zungu into the action at half time, with the new arrival replacing Ryan Jack.

When Zungu came on Rangers were leading 4-0 and went on to score four more in the second half as they dismantled Hamilton to send out a strong statement.

Dalziel was watching Zungu and was instantly struck by the confidence he displayed on the pitch, which was demonstrated by a 60 yard pass.

“I know people can say the game’s finished, he’s come on against Hamilton”, Dalziel said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.

“He looked very composed, he looked very confident.

“His first touch of the ball, instead of making it nice and simple, five-yard pass, he takes it out of his feet and hits it 60 yards, right on to the foot of [Ryan] Kent.

“So he got off to a great start.”

Rangers boast a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and, having scored 37 goals, have conceded only three so far.

They have yet to concede at all at Ibrox in the league, winning all seven home games and scoring 24 goals in the process.