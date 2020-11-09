Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has revealed that he did not set any targets when he joined the Reds and feels he must take full advantage of being at the best side in world football.

The Portugal international had made a flying start to his time at Liverpool, who he joined from league rivals Wolves for an initial fee of around £41m in the transfer window.

Jota has scored seven goals from 11 appearances across all competitions for the Reds so far, including a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Reflecting on his time at Anfield so far, the winger has explained that he did not set any targets when he joined the club and is not surprised by the start he has had.

Jota arrived at Liverpool eager to do his best for the team and is aware that, as an attacker in one of the best sides in the world, chances are going to come his way.

“I try not to think about the long-term“, Jota told Portuguese broadcaster TVI.

“I came here to do my best, I didn’t point to anything in particular [in terms of a target].

“And when that is the case, there are no disappointments or surprises.

“I’m at one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, so I have to take advantage of that.

“And playing up front, if you’re focused, I know I’ll have a lot of opportunities.“

Having made an impressive start to his Liverpool career, Jota will be hopeful of building on the momentum and becoming a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s preferred starting eleven.