Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has lifted the lid on Jurgen Klopp being different from the other managers he has worked under and revealed an unexpected message from the German when he was at the spa.

At 23 years of age, Jota has experienced playing under a number of managers, including Nuno Espirito Santo, Paulo Fonesca and Fernando Santos.

However, the Portugal international feels that Liverpool manager Klopp is different from any of the coaches that he has played under.

Jota feels the German tactician’s keenness to remain in close contact with his players on and off the pitch sets him apart from his counterparts.

The winger went on to recall an instance when Klopp messaged him at a spa when he least expected it in an attempt to describe the manager’s eagerness to maintain a good relationship with his players.

“He is different from any coach I have ever had, especially in terms of contact“, Jota told Portuguese broadcaster TVI.

“He sent me a text message a few days ago, something that is not very common [to see] in a coach.

“I was at the spa, I wasn’t even expecting it and I got a message from him.

“But even so, he likes to be close to the players, both on and off the field.“

Having joined Liverpool in the transfer window, Jota has made a flying start under Klopp, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

He has handed Klopp an important further option up front as the German looks to plot Liverpool’s defence of their Premier League crown.