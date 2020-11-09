Leeds United do not expect to see Marcelo Bielsa manage another English club and are not fearful of losing him, according to The Athletic.

Bielsa led Leeds to promotion from the Championship last season and his side have won plaudits for their style of football in the top flight this term.

He has been floated in the media as a possible replacement for the under pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

However, Leeds do not expect to see Bielsa manage another English club and are not worried about losing him.

The Whites are certain that Bielsa is committed to the project at Elland Road and look to believe when he does leave it will be to head abroad.

Bielsa has seen his Leeds side ship 17 goals in the Premier League this season, giving the Whites the worst defensive record in the top flight.

Leeds have now suffered successive 4-1 defeats and lost three of their last four games, a run Bielsa is sure to be studying closely as he looks to return his men to winning ways.

They sit 15th and have picked up the same number of points as Solskjaer’s Manchester United, though the Red Devils, who sit 14th, have played a game fewer.

Leeds have a tough run of games on the horizon, starting with a visit from Arsenal after the international break.