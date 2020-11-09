Former Celtic boss John Barnes has backed Hoops skipper Scott Brown to rise to the occasion and lead his team through their rough patch of results.

Celtic are currently nine points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers in second, albeit having played two games fewer than the Gers in the league.

Neil Lennon’s side went into their meeting with Motherwell on Sunday having won just one of their previous six games across all competitions.

With Celtic’s recent performances on the pitch being on the receiving end of criticism, former Hoops boss Barnes has backed Brown to rise to the occasion and lead the Bhoys camp through their struggles.

Barnes is of the view that Brown has been treated harshly for his team’s poor run of form, and feels the midfielder’s vast experience at the top level can help Lennon’s side get their groove back.

“He’s been a Celtic stalwart for many years”, Barnes was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“And of course, at his age now maybe his performance is not going to be what it used to be, but he still has a huge influence on the dressing room, particularly if things aren’t going well.

“Of course, it’s easy when you don’t need leaders when you’re winning every week.

“But now, as Celtic are going through a rough patch, and struggling, this is when you need leaders in the dressing room, who’ve got the experience to carry you through.

“Scott Brown is still the man. So yeah, he’s a little bit harshly treated, in my opinion.”

Having entered the international break on the back of a 4-1 win at Motherwell, Brown will be keen to resume club duties to carry on the momentum and get Celtic’s season back on track.