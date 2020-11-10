Former Everton star Michael Ball is of the view that the Toffees need to be more tenacious and nasty on the pitch as he feels the Carlo Ancelotti’s men fade away in games when they are on the backfoot.

Ancelotti’s men started the current Premier League season on a strong note, bagging 13 points from their opening five games, while remaining unbeaten in the league.

However, over a span of three weeks, the Toffees’ fortunes have gone downhill, with the Merseyside giants losing their last three top flight outings.

Ball insists Everton must regain their hunger for success, as he feels Ancelotti’s men lack the tenacity and grit to fight and not let their heads go down even when things might not go according to plan while on the pitch.

The 41-year-old is of the view that rival top flight teams have worked out that there is space between Everton’s midfield and defence to exploit, and Ball urged Ancelotti tactician to go back to the drawing board and fix the holes in his team’s game.

“The opposition has looked at our weaknesses [space between midfield and defence] and we have been exposed”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Now Carlo Ancelotti must close this gap.

“Good teams find those spaces and that’s the difference.

“We did have opportunities to get something out of Saturday’s game [against Manchester United], but we didn’t have that hunger or nastiness to get back into it.

“This is what needs to change at the club, too many times we let situations pass us by and we haven’t got the nasty side to out squad.

“You want to show that hunger and desire to do the hard yards – how many times have I said that in this column?”

Everton, who have now dropped down to seventh in the Premier League standings, remain three points adrift of fourth placed Southampton, and the Toffees will be keen to get back to winning ways when club football resumes following the international break.