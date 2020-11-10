Liverpool legend John Aldridge has expressed his strong belief that the addition of Diogo Jota to the Red’s attacking department can spark misfiring Roberto Firmino and the rest of the front three back to their best.

Firmino has struggled to get into his groove in front of goal since the current season kicked off with the Brazilian only netting one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions.

But Liverpool have found goals from elsewhere with the arrival of Jota in the transfer window as the Portuguese has found the back of the net seven times already in eleven games for his new club.

Jota scored a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League last week and Aldridge feels the 23-year-old’s addition to the squad is sure to spark life into the rest of the Liverpool frontline, especially the struggling Firmino.

Aldridge believes healthy competition for places in the Reds squad will stand them good stead going forward this season and backed Firmino to get back to his best with Jota now available to keep the Brazilian on his toes.

“You don’t need to be an expert to see Bobby Firmino is still struggling”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I thought he did look a bit better on Sunday [against Manchester City in the league] and a little sharper but for whatever reason, whether it’s confidence or whatever, he’s been off it for a long time now.

“I do feel the introduction of Diogo Jota will spark them all into life eventually, we saw how it did at Atalanta and ultimately competition for places can only be healthy.”

Jota started at the Etihad on Sunday along with Liverpool’s usual front three of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and it remains to been seen whether Jurgen Klopp will stick to deploying all four players from the beginning as the season unfolds.