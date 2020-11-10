Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is delighted to have returned to the Germany squad, having missed the last international break.

The 30-year-old has been called up to Joachim Low’s Germany squad for their upcoming games against the Czech Republic, the Ukraine and Spain.

Having been forced to miss out on the last international break, Gundogan is delighted to have returned to Die Mannschaft’s squad this month.

The Manchester City star believes he has good momentum going into the international games and feels he is stronger than he was before.

Gundogan also explained that he has set targets and demands for himself and is keen to live up to them.

“It feels good“, Gundogan told a press conference.

“I’m looking forward to the games and coming back with a very good feeling.

“I am glad that after a somewhat involuntary break I have enough rhythm again to go into the games stronger than before.

“I have demands of myself that I want to live up to.“

Gundogan will be hopeful of helping Germany to wins in the UEFA Nations League before returning to Manchester City.