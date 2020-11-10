Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has revealed that he lives by the advice Toffees great Leighton Baines gave him and feels it was a great pointer.

The Toffees’ stellar start to their season owing to a five-game unbeaten streak has been derailed after tasting defeats in their last three league outings.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who were at the top of the Premier League, have now dropped down to seventh in the table in a three-week span and are looking to refocus during the ongoing international break.

Despite his team going through a difficult period on the pitch, Everton skipper Coleman has chosen to remain optimistic as he revealed that he lives by the advice Toffees legend Baines gave him to not get overly emotionally invested in the highs and lows of life.

The 32-year-old, who is confident in his team’s quality, insists Everton still have a lot more opportunities to turn their fortunes around and get their season back on the track.

“In football, we have our ups and down”, Coleman was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.

“You’ve got to get over those hurdles.

“I’ve had plenty of ups and downs during my career, but one thing Leighton Baines told me a long time ago was not to get too high and not to get too low about things.

“I think that’s a great piece of advice and that’s something I’ve taken with me.

“When things are going really well, you can’t go away in the clouds and think you’re amazing and when thing aren’t going so well, don’t get too down in the dumps.

“There’s always another game, another training session, to improve and put things right.”

With several of his players currently away on international duty, Ancelotti will be crossing his fingers to have his whole squad return fit and injury-free to resume their campaign with added vigour.