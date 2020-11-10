Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes that there is a real chance of Rangers defender James Tavernier finishing as the top goalscorer in the Scottish top flight this season.

Tavernier scored twice as Rangers routed Hamilton 8-0 at Ibrox on Sunday and maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

The 29-year-old right-back is now the joint top scorer in the Scottish top flight with eight goals, alongside Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, and has also registered six assists to his name.

While most expect a striker to eventually land the Golden Boot in Scotland, McManus insisted that there could be a real chance this season a defender could finish as the top goalscorer.

He believes Tavernier could keep his current form going and end up with around 20 league goals in the ongoing campaign.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “Has a defender ever finished top goalscorer in the top flight of Scottish football?

“I think there is a chance of it this year, with Tavernier, honestly.

“He is top just now, but he can get 20 goals.”

Tavernier already has netted 12 times for Rangers in all competitions this season and has been a real attacking outlet for Steven Gerrard’s side.