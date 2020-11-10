Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has recalled his time at the Reds’ training centre Melwood as the club move to their new training facility in Kirkby.

The Merseyside-based club have put an end to their time at Melwood as their training ground, with the side shifting base to a new facility in Kirkby.

Located in West Derby, Melwood was Liverpool’s training ground from the early 1950s and is a place that is close to the hearts of many of the club’s former players.

One such player to hold Melwood close to his heart is Brazilian midfielder Lucas, who plied his trade for the Reds for 10 years between 2007 and 2017.

As Liverpool shift base to Kirkby, Lucas has bid adieu to Melwood, recalling the time he had at the facility, how the people working there were incredible and wished the club luck at their new training ground.

“I spent 10 years at Melwood!“, Lucas wrote on Twitter.

“The quality of the people there was incredible.

“The security guards, Carol and Caroline, from the kitchen, players Liaison, Press Office and my team-mates.

“I am sure the new training ground will be like home just like Melwood was for me. Good Luck LFC!“

Liverpool’s new training ground in Kirkby will be known as the AXA Training Centre, with French insurance company AXA sponsoring the facility.