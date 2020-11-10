Former Everton boss Marco Silva is not interested in replacing Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday, following the Englishman’s dismissal on Monday, according to the BBC.

The Sheffield outfit are currently on the prowl for a new man at the helm following parting ways with Monk, who arrived at the Yorkshire club in September 2019.

Monk was relieved of his duties at Hillsborough following a poor run of results with the Owls registering just three wins in their opening 11 Championship games this season

And ex-Everton boss Silva is among the names touted to candidates to replace Monk at Wednesday.

However, Silva will not take the job at Hillsborough, as the Portuguese is not interested in dropping down to the Championship following a stint in the top flight.

Wednesday, who are currently languishing in 23rd in the league, will now look to rope in their fifth manager in three years to succeed Monk at the club.

The Owls’ will be keen to find a new boss before the current international break ends with their next game coming on 21st November away at Preston North End.

Former Watford boss Nigel Pearson, ex-Middlesbrough coach Tony Pulis and Paul Cook, the former Wigan Athletic manager, are the other names floated to be favourites to replace Monk.