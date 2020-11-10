Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes Rangers will not slip up in the title race like last season and feels that there is a real sense of positivity running through the Gers camp at the moment.

Rangers smashed Hamilton 8-0 at Ibrox on Sunday and further stated their credentials as serious contenders to win the league title this season.

The Gers have a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings and are looking to stop Celtic from winning a historic tenth title in a row.

Rough admits that so far Rangers have looked fantastic and believes unlike last season, they do not look like slipping up in the current campaign.

He feels Rangers will take the title race down to the wire this term and has insisted that the Gers fans must be enjoying the sense of positivity and momentum their club have at the moment.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “They have had a fantastic season, there is no doubt about that.

“We all stated at the beginning of the season is this the year there is going to be a challenge?

“It fell flat on their face last year, but I don’t think that is going to happen this year. I think we are going to have a right run for our money right until the end.

“Everything is so positive.

“Even the stuff happening off the park was dismissed very quickly because of the results on the park.

“If you are a Rangers supporter, you are loving every moment of it.”

Rangers will return from the international break with a home game against Aberdeen at Ibrox as they look to continue their momentum.