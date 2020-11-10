Sheffield Wednesday have started talks with Tony Pulis and at least two other candidates to take over the reins at Hillsborough, according to the BBC.

The Owls sacked boss Garry Monk on Monday evening with the club struggling to climb the standings in the Championship after just three wins in the league so far this season.

Former Middlesbrough boss Pulis is tipped to be among the favourites to replace Monk at Wednesday.

And the Yorkshire giants are believed to have started negotiations with the 62-year-old along with two other potential suitors for the Hillsborough job.

Pulis has not returned to the dugout since being relieved of his duties at Middlesbrough in May 2019.

The Welshman had previously been on the books at Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion also and has plenty of experience of steering the ship in the Championship.

Along with Pulis former Watford boss Nigel Pearson and ex-Wigan Athletic coach Paul Cook are also tipped to be in contention to be the new man in charge at Sheffield Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday can appoint a new boss at the helm before club football resumes following the international break.