Rangers B team coach Brian Gilmour feels the Gers Colts’ upcoming Glasgow Cup fixtures will give them a different challenge and a different perspective.

The Light Blues youth team defeated Scottish League Two outfit Brechin City 3-1 on Tuesday, courtesy of a brace from Chris McKee and a goal from Dapo Mebude.

Rangers Colts are now set to turn their attention towards their upcoming three Glasgow Cup games, including one against Queen’s Park.

Looking forward to the upcoming cup matches, Rangers B team coach Gilmour has explained that the games will provide the players with a different type of challenge.

The former Gers youth star also feels the matches being in the cup competition, in which they want to achieve success, will add spice to it.

“Looking forward we play Queen’s Park in the Glasgow Cup, so that is coming back around, that is coming back in“, Gilmour told Rangers TV.

“I think we have got three games on the bounce in that so that brings a different perspective for the players as well, a different sort of challenge.

“[It will be] similar to the challenge we were playing there [against Brechin City] but it being the cup competition as well it gives it that little bit of spice and that little bit of edge on it, trying to move forward in that competition as well.

“So we’ll get rested up, we’ll get prepared and we’ll start to focus on that in the coming weeks.“

Rangers Colts currently sit third in the Glasgow Cup table with eight points, but have two games in hand to catch up with table-toppers Partick Thistle, who have earned 11 points.