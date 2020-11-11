Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester United youngster Arnau Puigmal with a view to potentially signing him in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Manchester United snapped up the Spaniard from Espanyol in 2016 and since then he has made steady progress within the club’s academy.

The 19-year-old is now part of Manchester United’s Under-23 set-up under Neil Wood and has been shining this season with four goals in three appearances.

The Spaniard’s performances have been catching the attention of Manchester United’s first-team coaches, but there are also rumours of a return to Spain.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are keeping a close watch on the youngster with an eye on signing him in the winter window.

Puigmal was on Barcelona’s radar three years ago when he left Espanyol, but he decided to move to England with Manchester United.

The Catalan giants have kept an eye on him and are expected to focus on strengthening their B team in the winter transfer window.

Puigmal has emerged as a target and the club are considering snaring him away from Manchester United in January.

The starlet has been enjoying playing in England, but is claimed to be open to a return to Spain if an offer comes around.

He believes he has matured as a footballer in England, though is keen to make the step up and play at a higher level.

Barcelona B compete in the third tier of Spanish football and at Manchester United, he is still playing reserve football in the Under-23 Premier League.